Steelers Debut Of Mitch Trubisky One Of 15 Veteran Debuts To Watch In Week 1 By PFF

After an offseason filled with discussion regarding the starting quarterback role in Pittsburgh for the Steelers, veteran free agency signee Mitch Trubisky emerged as the starter following an announcement earlier this week from head coach Mike Tomlin, which was unsurprising to anyone really paying attention all offseason.
Signed to a two-year deal in free agency, Trubisky was the No. 1 quarterback from start to finish in the offseason. Now, his debut as the Steelers’ starting quarterback is one of 15 in the NFL to watch in Week 15, according to Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson.
Of course, Trubisky finds himself in the same discussion as guys like Russell Wilson in Denver, Davonte Adams in Las Vegas, Tyreek Hill in Miami, Matt Ryan in Indianapolis, and Khalil Mack in Los Angeles. He might not be the biggest name, or the most talented player of the bunch, but his debut with the Steelers is certainly one to watch, as he’s taking over under center for the retired Ben Roethlisberger.
Monson made sure to include Trubisky in the debut article due to his position and the team he’s debuting for.
“Trubisky was named the team’s starter, but rookie Kenny Pickett showed in the preseason that he isn’t far away from playing,” Monson writes regarding Trubisky’s debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Pickett being named the No. 2 quarterback as opposed to the third string is significant because it means he will be dressed on game day and the first man off the bench if needed. Week 1 will give us the first indication of how long Trubisky can keep Pickett on the bench, or whether he will play his way out of the starting lineup sooner rather than later.”
Though Monson has Trubisky as one NFL veteran debut to watch in Week 1, he’s not overly positive on the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Some of that has to do with the struggles he had in Chicago with the Bears over four seasons, while much of it has to do with what rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett showed in the preseason.
While Trubisky is the starter, it’s the NFL, meaning “Not For Long.” Trubisky finds himself in a rather tough spot, even as the starting quarterback. He already has the pressure to perform well internally, but any struggles will draw even greater calls for Pickett, the hometown hero, to be the man under center.
That said, it will be quite interesting to see how Trubisky performs on Sunday on the road at Paycor Stadium against the AFC North rival Bengals.