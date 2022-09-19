Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Patriots

Some weird stats to help soften the blow of the Pittsburgh Steelers losing their home opener to the New England Patriots. It’s sure more entertaining than watching this offense…

– The Pittsburgh Steelers have scored only two offensive touchdowns in their first two games. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2013 when they matched that total, scoring one in Week One and another in Week Two. It’s now just the third time it’s happened since 2000, the other coming in 2010 when Ben Roethlisberger served a four-game suspension. So two of the last three seasons it’s occurred have come without Roethlisberger in the lineup.

– The impact and value of T.J. Watt. Steelers’ sacks per game with and without him in the lineup since being drafted in 2017.

With Watt – 3.48 sacks per game

Without Watt – 1.60 sacks per game

Same stats since last year:

With Watt – 3.75 sacks per game

Without Watt – 0.67 sacks per game

– Since 2017, the Steelers have had just three games in which they didn’t record a sack. T.J. Watt missed two of those, 2021 against the Bengals and today, while he played just 25 snaps in the other, last year’s loss against the Vikings, before exiting with an injury.

– Minkah Fitzpatrick had two interceptions all of last year. He has two interceptions his first two games of 2021.

– The Patriots ran 23 plays in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had just seven, including two three-and-outs. New England possessed the ball for 12:19, the Steelers just 2:41.

– Pittsburgh went 7/11 on third down in the first half. Just 1/4 in the second half.

– Since last season, Chris Boswell has made ten field goals from 50+ yards. It’s more he’s made from that range than he had the first six seasons of his Steelers’ career, making nine from 2015 to 2020.

– Through two games, the Steelers’ offense is averaging 4.3 yards per play. Last year, Pittsburgh averaged 4.8 yards per play. So a half-yard worse than last year. And last year sure wasn’t good.

– Mitch Trubisky had 33 attempts today for just 168 yards. The last Steelers’ QB to have 30+ passes and 175 yards or less passing not named Ben Roethlisberger was Tommy Maddox in 2003. Since 2000, the only Steelers’ QBs to do so are: Kordell Stewart, Tommy Maddox, Ben Roethlisberger (eight times) and now Mitch Trubisky.

– Four Steelers caught at least two passes Sunday. All four averaged under ten yards per catch. Diontae Johnson (9.5), Najee Harris (8.0), Chase Claypool (6.5), Pat Freiermuth (5.5).

– Myles Jack’s 13 tackles are the most he’s had in a game since 2018 and tied for the second most of his NFL career. He’s made 23 tackles through his first two games as a Steeler.

– Including the playoffs, over his last season games, Diontae Johnson has caught 44 passes for 317 yards. That’s an average of 7.2 yards per catch. Averages you’d expect from a running back. Not Johnson’s fault and he’s made some unreal catches. They just can’t get him downfield.

– In the second quarter, the Steelers went on a 16-play, 48-yard drive that ended in a Chris Boswell 52-yard field goal. Since 2001, it’s only the NFL’s 9th such drive and only the second since 2009. The last time it happened came in 2014 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went 17 plays for 47 yards, also settling for a field goal.