Report: Titans Signing Safety Andrew Adams Off Steelers’ Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans are signing safety Andrew Adams off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad, according to a tweet from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Titans signing safety Andrew Adams to active roster off Steelers' practice squad, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2022

Adams signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on September 5th and spent the first two weeks of the regular season there. He’s appeared in 87 games, starting 35, spending time with the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over his career, Adams has recorded 190 tackles with seven interceptions.

After doing so the last two years, the league has done away with protecting players on the practice squad, making easier for teams to poach as the Titans are doing here. The Steelers now have an open spot on their 16-man practice squad. They do still have one safety on it in veteran Elijah Riley, who was signed shortly before the team’s final preseason game. Pittsburgh should fill that spot over the coming days.