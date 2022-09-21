Report: Steelers S Damontae Kazee Suspended For Three Games For Violating NFL’s Substance Abuse Policy

There’s unexpected news for the Pittsburgh Steelers on this Wednesday as safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for the next three games for violations of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Kazee is currently on the Steelers’ Reserve/Injured list with a left arm injury that he sustained during the team’s preseason finale. That transaction resulted in Kazee having to miss the Steelers first four games of the 2022 season of which two of them have already been played.

Kazee could be sidelined several more weeks on the Reserve/Injured list so he might not be healthy to play again until after his three-game suspension expires.

The Steelers signed Kazee to a one-year contract back in early May and the veteran played well during the preseason before sustaining his injury.

Kazee was arrested last October on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas, TX suburb while he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s unknown if his suspension is related to that incident.