Report: Najee Harris ‘Should Be Good To Go’ Against Patriots Following Negative Tests On Foot

There’s some good news to pass along on this Monday night concerning one Pittsburgh Steelers player who was injured during the team’s Week 1 Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That good news concerns running back Najee Harris, who reportedly reaggravated his left foot injury late in the Sunday game.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Monday, tests today on Harris’ foot injury came back negative and with that, there is a belief that, according to a source of his, that the running back “should be good to go” this coming Sunday when the Steelers host the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Harris, who missed a lot of training camp and all but one preseason game with a Lisfranc sprain, reinjured his left foot late in the Sunday game against the Bengals when it got caught underneath an opposing player who was tackling him to the ground. Harris was in a lot of pain on the ground right after getting tackled but was able to get up not soon after and limped off the field. He did not return to the game, however.
Against the Bengals, Harris, the Steelers 2021 first round draft pick out of Alabama, rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries. He also caught two passes for three yards in the game with one of those receptions resulting in a touchdown.
Even if Harris plays on Sunday against the Patriots, look for rookie running back Jaylen Warren to spell him once again in that Week 2 contest. Warren rushed three times for seven yards against the Bengals in his Sunday playing time.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is scheduled to meet the media for his weekly press conference on Tuesday and during that session the hope is that he will update the condition of Harris as well as the condition of outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who suffered a pec injury late in the Sunday road win against the Bengals. The Steelers’ first official injury report for Week 2 won’t be released until after Wednesday’s practice has been completed.