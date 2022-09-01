Report: Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg Visiting Raiders Thursday

Looks like the possibility of potentially circling back with veteran swing tackle Joe Haeg is slipping away for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haeg, who spent the 2021 season with the Steelers and saw action in 12 games (two starts) for the black and gold, is visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

The #Raiders are hosting veteran OL Joe Haeg on a visit today. A few teams in on the versatile Haeg, who was released by the #Steelers after they traded for Jesse Davis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2022

Not only is Haeg visiting the Raiders Thursday, he’ll have other suitors too, as Garafolo reports that “a few teams” are in on the 29-year-old offensive lineman who has appeared in 79 career games with 40 starts.

Haeg was originally signed to a two-year deal last offseason after spending the 2020 season with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, infamously dropping a touchdown pass on a tackle-eligible play in the Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Steelers in 2021, Haeg recorded a 67.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 307 offensive snaps, including a career-best 74.8 pass blocking grade. The veteran was part of final cuts in Pittsburgh after the Steelers acquired 31-year-old veteran swing lineman Jesse Davis in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

There remains a chance that the Steelers could reunite with Haeg, but those chances are dwindling based on Garafolo’s report of the visit with the Raiders, and interest from a few other teams.