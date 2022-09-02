Post Roster Cutdowns Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster down to 53, highlighted by two trades made during Tuesday’s deadline day. The team’s added EDGE Malik Reed and OL Jesse Davis to round out their roster. The rest of the team’s cuts weren’t incredibly notable by included 2021 4th round pick LB Buddy Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland. The Steelers could continue to tweak their roster over the next couple of days and round out their practice squad, which may have already been announced by the time you’re reading this. We’ll keep you updated on any and all the moves Pittsburgh makes going forward.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Let’s use this week to make some 2022 predictions. What will the Steelers record by this season? Remember, it’s 17 games.

2 – Will Pittsburgh make the playoffs this year?

3 – Which player would you prefer on your team – Joe Haeg or Jesse Davis?

4 – How many games will Kenny Pickett start this season?

5 – Which player finishes the season with more sacks – Cam Heyward or Alex Highsmith?

Recap of 2022 Third Preseason Game Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Hamilcar Rashed started the third preseason game in place of Alex Highsmith. But did not record any defensive statistic. Derek Tuszka deflected a pass and made three tackles on defense. Plus he added a special team tackle. Delontae Scott sacked the quarterback. But only Tuszka made the initial 53-man roster. In the meantime, the Steelers acquired OLB Malik Reed from Denver. For scoring purposes, only Douglas Prostorog would score a point since the other respondent included Scott with Hamilcar Rashed in his response.

Question 2: Respondents named 12 players as most on the bubble going into the final preseason game. Half did not make the initial 53-man roster. Justin Layne and Anthony McFarland received the most mentions with six apiece. Neither made the 53-man roster. Both played in the game.

Question 3: Mitch Trubisky played the entire first half completing 15 of 19 passes. Kenny Pickett played the third quarter and part of the fourth completing 10 of 14 passes. Mason Rudolph finished the game throwing three incomplete passes. Doug Prostorog scored another preseason point along with Jerry Reid and NW86. Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett heavily favored by respondents to throw more passes.

Question 4: Despite many social media rumors and acknowledgment from front office that calls have been received, Mason Rudolph remains a Pittsburgh Steeler. 76% of respondents predicted Rudolph stays at least in the short-term.

Question 5: 68% of respondents forsaw the Steelers picking up an offensive lineman before tonight. The Steelers wasted no time. On Tuesday they acquired Jesse Davis from Minnesota.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions BACKUP OLB SACK BUBBLE PLAYER QB MOST PASSES MASON STILL STEELER ADDING OLINEMAN? SD Consensus HAMILCAR LAYNE/ MCFARLAND MASON RUDOLPH YES YES Correct Answers SCOTT YOUR CALL MITCH TRUBISKY YES YES

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. preseason games underway. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest:

For those interested. Once the regular season starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the third year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 9, 2022, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.