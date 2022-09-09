OT Chukwuma Okorafor Declares Himself Healthy For Sunday’s Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting some good news along the injury front. Starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor told reporters Friday he’s healthy and will play in the team’s Week One opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, as tweeted out by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

RT Chuks Okorafor (back) said he’s good to go for Sunday and didn’t have any limitations at practice today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 9, 2022

Okorafor landed on the injury report yesterday, missing Thursday’s session due to a back injury. But it was apparently a minor ailment and he seems to have practiced in full Friday. He should be among the Steelers starters when they take on the Bengals Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line is its biggest question mark of the season, though Okorafor has been a steadying presence who had a nice summer. He’ll be joined by Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle, Kevin Dotson at left guard, Mason Cole at center, and James Daniels at right guard to battle a tough Bengals’ front led by Trey Hendrickson, who recorded 14 sacks a year ago.

The Steelers should issue the rest of their injury report later today. Generally, they’re healthy heading into Week One though all eyes are on WR Diontae Johnson, limited all week due a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason finale.

The Steelers and Bengals will face off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.