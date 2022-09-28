Jets Wednesday Injury Report Week 4: LB Quincy Williams Sidelined; QB Zach Wilson Practiced Fully

The New York Jets will play their fourth game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon and on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 4 with four players listed on it.

Practicing fully for the Jets on Wednesday was quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) and he’s expected to make his first start of the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Steelers after missing the team’s first three games with a knee injury.

“If all goes well this week, absolutely, yeah,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday when asked if Wilson should be expected to start against the Steelers.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Jets were cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (toe). Both players played in the team’s Week 3 home game. Franklin-Myers is a starter while Echols is a backup, who mostly contributes on special teams.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Jets was linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle), who was carted off the field this past Sunday after suffering his injury. Speculation is strong that Williams, a starter, won’t be ready to play on Sunday against the Steelers.