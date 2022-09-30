Jets Friday Injury Report Week 4: LB Quincy Williams Officially Ruled Out

The New York Jets have now filed their Week 4 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the offering shows one player as officially listed as out for that contest and one other listed as questionable.

Not practicing again on Friday for the Jets was linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) and he has now officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday road game against the Steelers. With Williams now officially ruled out, linebacker Marcell Harris is expected to get the start on Sunday in his place against the Steelers.

In addition to Williams, the Jets have cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) listed as questionable for Sunday’s game and even after he was a full participant in practice earlier in the day. Echols was previously listed as limited practice participant on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Practicing fully again on Friday for the Jets were defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) and neither player received a game status designation to close out the week. That means that both players are expected to play on Sunday for the Jets.

Wilson will make his first start of the 2022 regular season on Sunday after being sidelined for the first three games with a knee injury sustained during the preseason. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will serve as Wilson’s backup on Sunday after starting the first three games of the season.