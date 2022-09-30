Dolphins Vs. Bengals Week 4 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.
The Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime and the winner of the game and obviously this will be a game that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some interest in. The Dolphins are attempting to remain undefeated while the Bengals will be attempting to even their record at 2-2.
Tonight’s game features quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow playing against each other so it figures to be an extremely entertaining game between two teams that very well could both wind up making the playoffs in 2022.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.
Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.
Dolphins Inactives: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Cethan Carter, TE Hunter Long
Bengals Inactives: RB Trayveon Williams, T D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman, TE Drew SampleMia-Cin