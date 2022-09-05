Dolphins Sign Former Steelers’ CB Chris Steele To Practice Squad

After spending the offseason and summer with the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie CB Chris Steele is being signed to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad per PFN’s Aaron Wilson via the NFL’s transaction wire.

A former top high school prospect who began his college career at Florida before transferring to USC, Steele signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft. Pittsburgh carried him through the summer until releasing him at final cutdowns.

Steele primarily worked as an outside cornerback throughout the summer but saw brief time in the slot in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. He was targeted twice in the preseason and did not allow a completion. His camp performance was mixed with us concluding:

“Undrafted and bringing some level of intrigue, I never saw it with Steele. Some decent ballskills but his hips were tight and he lacked long speed. An outside corner who played emergency slot over the final few snaps of the preseason finale. His tackling was also underwhelming and he got run through by Jags’ QB C.J. Beathard for a touchdown in the second showing. He wasn’t worth keeping around and he’s not on the Steelers’ practice squad.”

Pittsburgh went the more veteran route with its practice squad secondary, signing former second round pick Josh Jackson today while adding Elijah Riley and Andrew Adams at safety. Now, Steele will try to stick on the Dolphins’ practice squad throughout the season.

He’s one of several now ex-Steelers to sign on another team’s practice squad joining the likes of TE Kevin Rader (Titans), QB Chris Oladokun (Chiefs), DL Henry Mondeaux (Giants), and LB Buddy Johnson (49ers).