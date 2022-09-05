DL Larry Ogunjobi Changes Jerseys, Will Wear #99

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a ton of battles during training camp. For the backup running back gig, at left guard, the final spots in the secondary. But one battle just finished up. The right to wear #65. Throughout the summer, two Steelers sported that jersey – OT Dan Moore Jr. and DL Larry Ogunjobi. Moore had it first in Pittsburgh, wearing it last year, while Ogunjobi was the veteran, carrying it throughout his NFL career. A victor has been declared. It’s Dan Moore, who will keep #65 with Ogunjobi switching to #99. That’s according to the Steelers updated roster announced today.

Ogunjobi will now take the jersey most recently occupied by Henry Mondeaux, released by the team during roster cutdowns. Mondeaux ended up signing to the New York Giants’ practice squad. Moore will keep the #65 he wore his rookie season. #65 is also the jersey number he wore in college.

Elsewhere on the 53-man roster, newly reacquired OLB Jamir Jones will wear #48. OLB Malik Reed, traded from Denver last week, will wear #50 while OL Jesse Davis will wear #77, the number he wore throughout his time in Miami. OT Trent Scott will switch from #64 to #72.

Notable practice squad changes include OL John Leglue, who wore #77 last year and through this summer. He is switching to #74 to accommodate the veteran Davis. OLB Delontae Scott, who wore #50 for the Steelers in camp, will wear #91, Stephon Tutt’s old number. CB Mark Gilbert, with the team last year, will wear #31. CB Josh Jackson will wear #16 while S Andrew Adams will sport #40.

Though on injured reserve, Damontae Kazee will wear #23, switching off from Benny Snell. They both wore #24 during the summer. Kazee takes Joe Haden’s old number.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season this Sunday at 1 PM/EST against the Cincinnati Bengals.