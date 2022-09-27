Cowboys Vs. Giants Week 3 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
This game features the quarterback battle all of you have been waiting to see since the 2022 schedule was released, Cooper Rush versus Daniel Jones. The Giants enter this Monday night game with a 2-0 record while the Cowboys enter it as a 1-1 team. At least there is a Manningcast of the game to watch tonight.
Cowboys Inactives: QB Dak Prescott, WR Michael Gallup, TE Dalton Schultz, G Connor McGovern, LB Luke Gifford, CB Nahshon Wright, S Jayron Kearse
Giants Inactives: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Aaron Robinson, CB Justin Layne, CB Nick McCloud, WR Kadarius Toney, DL Leonard Williams, LB Tomon Fox