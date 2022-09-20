Browns Tuesday Injury Report Week 3: DE Myles Garrett Misses Practice

The Cleveland Browns have a lengthy injury report for their first practice of the week. It’s headlined by star DE Myles Garrett, who sat out practice with a neck injury. He’s far from the only name on the list. Per the team’s report, also missing practice Tuesday includes: OG Joel Bitonio (biceps), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), TE Jesse James (biceps), and DE Chase Winovich (hamstring).

As the below report notes, James and Winovich were placed on IR today, meaning they’ll miss at leas the next four games of the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanksi ruled Clowney out yesterday.

Limited in practice includes: TE Harrison Bryant (thumb/thigh), OT Jack Conklin (knee), and former Steelers’ OT Chris Hubbard (illness). Practicing full for the team was rookie Isaiah Thomas (hand).

Excluding the two now on injured reserve, it’s a total of seven Browns showing up on today’s report with 48 hours until kickoff. Conklin has missed the first two games of the year and his status for Week 3 is questionable. If he can’t play, second-year tackle James Hudson will make his third start. Bitonio has been a remarkably durable player, not missing a game since 2016, but his status is one to watch.

The Browns’ pass rush is certainly looking thin with Winovich and Clowney out for this weekend and Garrett not practicing. The team will issue a final injury report tomorrow which should help clarify Garrett’s status for Thursday night’s game. Cleveland will lean on their rookies in Thomas, a 7th round pick from Oklahoma, and third-rounder Alex Wright to replace some of the team’s pass rush juice.

The Steelers seem to be entering the game as the healthier squad with just Devin Bush, a full participant, listed on their Tuesday report. Of course, they will still be without T.J. Watt, who remains on IR with a pec injury suffered in the Week One opener.