Boyd, Bengals Won’t Be Overlooking Steelers Moving Forward Because Of ‘Any Guy Not There Now’

Outside of the 2019 season which was lost due to an elbow injury six quarters into the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will square off for another chapter in the heated rivalry, this time without future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Riding off into retirement after 18 seasons, Roethlisberger left town with a career 24-10 mark against the Bengals in 34 starts over 18 seasons, completing 735-of-1,170 attempts for 8,394 yard, 47 touchdowns and 34 interceptions — all career highs against one single opponent.

Though the Bengals won three straight matchups to close the chapter against Roethlisberger, Cincinnati is still probably thankful internally that the Hall of Famer is off into the next edition of his life’s work. Despite some of the changes on the roster, including Roethlisberger, and some overhaul in the front office following the retirement of Kevin Colbert, the Bengals aren’t going to take any chance in overlooking the Steelers, at least according to Pittsburgh area native and NFL veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday for Bengals.com, Boyd stated that the Steelers still have great players even without the Hall of Fame talent gone, and that the Bengals won’t be overlooking not only the Steelers, but any opponent, based on who isn’t there now.

“You look at Ben, he’s a Hall-of-Famer. Whenever you’re going against any Hall of Fame quarterback, you have to be dailed in,” Boyd said, according to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. “You have to take advantage of every drive because of what he can do on offense. They still have great players.