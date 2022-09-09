Bengals Friday Injury Report Week 1: TE Devin Asiasi Ruled Out; Two Other Players Questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at PayCor Stadium and their Friday injury report that has now been released shows that one player has officially been ruled out for that contest with two of the other players being listed as questionable.

After failing to practice all week, tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) has now officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game by the Bengals on the team’s Friday injury report. This is Asiasi’s first season with the Bengals.

Bengals tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) both end Friday listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Steelers. Wilcox was a full practice participant of Friday after being limited on both Wednesday and Thursday. As for Taylor, who was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant, he was limited again on Friday.

The Bengals essentially removed tight end Drew Sample (knee) from their injury report on Friday after he practiced fully a third consecutive day. Sample was not given a game status designation for Sunday so that means he should be available to play against the Steelers.