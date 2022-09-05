Ben Roethlisberger Says One More Training Camp ‘Would’ve Probably Been Okay’ To Take Sons To Latrobe

The Pittsburgh Steelers took four quarterbacks into Latrobe this year, one of whom hardly even played at all. What would the harm have been in having one more—or one different from the four that were ultimately carried?

Well, if that alternative quarterback were Ben Roethlisberger, then it certainly would have dramatically changed the conversation. And it goes without saying that the entire offseason likely would have been quite different. Not that that was ever going to happen, but it’s something Roethlisberger has been asked about, and thought about.

“I told Ashley [his wife] that part of me would’ve been okay going back one last time, like, for the last year, and they ended up not doing it. But I would’ve probably been okay”, he said on the first episode of his new podcast, Footbahlin’.

The Steelers restructured Roethlisberger’s contract last year, which included a pay cut and the addition of a void year. That technically put him under contract for the 2022 season while the 2022 season was in play, but as implied in the name, the 2022 year was set to automatically void a short time after the Super Bowl unless the team did something about it. They obviously didn’t.

And it certainly sounds like a good thing. Truth be told, Roethlisberger’s reason for being open to the idea of going back was seemingly driven by his family and having the opportunity to take his sons up to Latrobe. Remember, the team had not been to Saint Vincent College since 2019 prior to this year.

“I did that with Benjamin [his oldest son], so I got to have him come stay in the room with me, went to some quarterback meetings and whatever”, he said. “So that would’ve been really fun to take the boys up to, Benjamin and Bodie [his younger son], to go up to that. That would’ve been really cool to do. I got to do it with Benjamin, not with Bodie, and I know Benjamin really would’ve loved to do that again. So I do miss that, doing that again”.

Well, that would have been nice for the Roethlisberger family to have the opportunity to experience that, but it certainly wouldn’t have made things any easier for the Steelers as they worked to detach themselves from their former franchise quarterback and move on to the next chapter.

They signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency and then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round. The former is the starter for now, the latter for the future. Having Roethlisberger in there would have only delayed the inevitable.

But, as I said, that is not something that was ever seriously in the cards, by all appearances—and if it were, the offseason likely would have gone much differently. It’s highly unlikely they would have signed Trubisky, though they certainly could have still drafted Pickett.