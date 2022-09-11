Alex Highsmith Exits Week 1 Matchup With Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith exited the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to what appeared to be an arm injury with just over two minutes left to go in the game.
After a first down stop by fellow OLB T.J. Watt, Highsmith was down and walked off the field with trainers. His status is currently unknown, but hopefully the injury isn’t too serious. Highsmith was having a career game with three sacks on the day before exiting the game. He was replaced by trade acquisition Malik Reed.