Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Hamstring Injury In Week 3 Loss

After the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, the only injury the team sustained was a hamstring injury to CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Mike Tomlin said in his postgame press conference via the team’s YouTube channel.

“No significant injuries other than Witherspoon, it looks like a hamstring,” Tomlin said.

Witherspoon exited in the third quarter following an incompletion to RB Kareem Hunt, before Cade York put the Browns up 16-14 with a field goal on Cleveland’s first possession of the second half. He was working mostly in man coverage on Amari Cooper, allowing six catches for 69 yards and racking up five tackles before exiting. Cooper finished with seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Witherspoon was quickly ruled out after exiting the game, which hopefully was just a cautionary move. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a ton of depth in its secondary, and losing Witherspoon would be a blow to an already depleted defense. Hopefully, with a 10-day layoff until the Steelers’ Week 4 matchup against the Jets, Witherspoon will have enough time to get healthy for what’s shaping up to be a crucial matchup in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers are sitting at 1-2.