Ahkello Witherspoon Seemingly Injured In 3rd Quarter Against Browns

UPDATE: Per Burt Lauten, Witherspoon is out for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

#Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon is out the rest of tonight's game with a hamstring injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 23, 2022

Following a 3rd down incompletion to RB Kareem Hunt, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon was seen holding his upper leg and walking gingerly along the sideline.

Witherspoon is hurt and limps off #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 23, 2022

Witherspoon limped to the sideline, and while he hasn’t played great today, his loss would hurt as he’s been the primary corner covering Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper has six catches for 69 yards and a touchdown tonight, and if Witherspoon is out for any period of time, the matchup against Cooper is one that the Browns will surely look to take advantage of.

We’ll have more of an update on Witherspoon when one becomes available. Witherspoon exited the game after a five-tackle performance. The Browns currently lead the Steelers 16-14 with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.