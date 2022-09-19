AFC North Week 2 Recap: All Four Teams Suffered Losses On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots at home on Sunday, but they will still enter Week 3 of the season atop the AFC North thanks to the other teams in their division all losing during the day as well.

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 Sunday afternoon at home thanks to late touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. That go-ahead score happened with 14 seconds left in the game.

In the loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 21 of his 29 total pass attempts for 318 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson also ran for 199 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the game. Ravens’ wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught four passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in the loss and tight end Mark Andrews chipped in nine receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins.

Defensively for the Ravens on Sunday, safety Marcus Williams led the team in total tackles with 10 and he also had two interceptions in the game. Edge rusher Justin Houston provided the lone sack for the Ravens against the Dolphins.

The Ravens’ defense allowed 461 net passing yards to the Dolphins on Sunday and another 86 on the ground.

The Cleveland Browns also lost late on Sunday to the New York Jets at home by a score of 31-30. That game was won by the Jets when quarterback Joe Flacco threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds remaining in regulation time.

For the Browns, quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 22 of his 27 total pass attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 43 yards on six carries in the loss. Wide receiver Amari Copper led the Browns with nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown and tight end Hunter Bryant chipped in three receptions for 45 yards.

Running back Nick Chubb led the Browns in rushing on Sunday with 87 yards and three touchdowns on 17 total carries. Chubb also caught three passes for another 26 yards in the game.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa led the team in total tackles with nine. The Browns’ defense also had two sacks in the game with edge rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney each recording one. The Browns had one takeaway in Sunday’s game, a forced fumble that Clowney recovered on a sack.

The Cincinnati Bengals also lost late to the Dallas Cowboys in late Sunday afternoon action by a score of 20-17. The Cowboys kicked the game-winning field as time expired to break a 17-17 tie. It was a 50-yarder by Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

In the loss, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 24 of his 36 total pass attempts for 199 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 26 yards on four total totes. Burrow was sacked six times on Sunday by the Cowboys’ defense.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins led the Bengals in receiving on Sunday with six receptions for 71 yards while running back Joe Mixon was tops on his team in rushing with 57 yards on 19 total carries. Mixon also caught three passes for 26 yards in the game.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, safety Vonn Bell led the team in total tackles with seven. Defensive end Sam Hubbard registered the only sack in the game for Cincinnati. The Bengals only had one takeaway in the game and their defense gave up 337 total net yards with 230 of those coming in the passing game.

Looking ahead to Week 3 action in the AFC North, the 1-1 Steelers will play the 1-1 Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night. The 1-1 Ravens will play the 1-1 Patriots on the road next Sunday while the 0-2 Bengals will play the 1-1 Jets on the road next Sunday. The Steelers officially lead the AFC North entering Week 3 thanks to their Week 1 divisional win against the Bengals.