2022 Week 2 Steelers Vs Patriots Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

Thank you for joining us for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ week two game against the New England Patriots. The Steelers (1-0) will look to stack wins ahead of a tough stretch in their schedule while the Patriots (0-1) will try to avoid digging an early season hole. This occasion is unique for a couple reasons. For one, its the first regular season game at Acrisure Stadium since the name change. Also, the last time these two teams faced off without either Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger was before the turn of the millennium in 1998. Kordell Stewart and Drew Bledsoe were the quarterbacks at the time.

Both teams have young rosters, but the steady hands of two of the most veteran coaches in the National Football League.

Refresh this page throughout the game for curated tweets, live updates, injury news, and more. Also, visit the comment section at the bottom of the page for a real-time discussion of the game’s events.

2022 Week 2 Steelers vs Patriots – What To Watch For https://t.co/9qjRToPP42 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/aD2VsYz0aD — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 18, 2022

The line has jumped up to Steelers +3 now. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 18, 2022

The Steelers have elevated OLB Delontae Scott from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster, the team just announced #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 17, 2022

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

OLB David Anenih

Patriots Inactive Players

QB Bailey Zappe

G Chasen Hines

DB Marcus Jones

DT Sam Roberts

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

Jakobi Meyers: "Confidence isn't an issue… I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack." Good reporting from @MikeGiardi

pic.twitter.com/UXcji7kbi7 — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 18, 2022

Patriots offense. Most important concept for the Steelers' D today is "crack/replace." Patriots love crack toss. Get ball outside with their big backs on small CBs. WRs crack safety, corner has to fill. Witherspoon has improved but will be #1 test. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 18, 2022

OL is decent. LG Cole Strange is a rookie and matched up vs Heyward. Betting Pats slide center his way to help. That's where you really feel Watt's loss. Reed didn't look good in his reps last week. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 18, 2022

Will MUG/double barrel A gaps and stress protections. Hard to go empty vs this team. RB pass pro will be key. Pats have a big thumper in Bentley. Old-school LB, limited in coverage but will hit you. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 18, 2022

START OF GAME.

The Patriots won the coin toss and opted to defer. The Steelers start with the ball.

The kickoff was downed in the end zone for a touchback.

On 1st down, Najee Harris bounced outside for a gain of two. Chase Claypool received the 2nd down pass to pick up 4. On 3rd and 4, Trubisky incomplete to Pat Freiermuth probably should have caught it, but it was a hard pass outside his radius.

Pressley Harvin had a booming punt. Connor Heyward got downfield and the punt was dropped. It rolled into the end zone for a touch back. The Patriots never had full possession, so no safety.

On 1st and 10, the Mac Jones pass fell incomplete with Arthur Maulet in coverage. On 2nd, a run off left tackle by Damien Harris for 3 yards. 3rd and 7, Jakobi Meyers split the defenders after the crosser and picked up just enough for the first down.

1st and 10, Harris rushed for about 4 yards. A two yard rush set up 3rd and 4, which was converted on a 16 yard reception to Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots are sustaining drives early, something the Steelers offense has been unable to do this season.

Another 16 yards to Nelson Agholor, so the Patriots are very close to the red zone.

On 1st and 10, Devin Bush tackled Harris after a 9 yard gain. Back to Harris for 5 yards and a first down the next play.

Now in the red zone, Mac Jones scrambled for 2 yards. Cam Heyward brought him down for the short gain. Alex Highsmith had a nice pass rush rep there to flush him out of the pocket. On 2nd and 8, the pass fell incomplete, nearly picked off by Levi Wallace. Delay of game makes it 3rd and 13. Nelson Agholor received a short pass to the right side if the field brought down short of the line to gain. Field goal is good. 3-0 Patriots.

#Steelers just not able to generate much pressure with 4-man rush. Could be a long day if they keep that up. Teryl Austin is going to have to scheme up some pressure packages to get Mac Jones out of rhythm — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 18, 2022

The Patriots first drive was 12 plays. Not a good sign for a defense coming off a near 100 snap game last week.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback again. Trubisky and the offense need to put together a drive here. Najee Harris was brought down for no gain on 1st down. On 2nd, Trubisky scrambled to the right side of the field for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, Diontae Johnson caught the pass to convert. The refs call it a fumble returned for a touchdown by the Patriots. It looked like Johnson’s knee was down before the ball came out. Its a bit dubious that the call on the field was touchdown.

The call was reversed, first down Steelers. Sigh of relief. On 1st and 10, Pat Freiermuth caught the pass for 7 yards. Jaylen Warren checked into the game at running back. He rushed up the middle for 4 yards to convert.

Warren got the ball again on 1st down for a 6 yard gain. Trubisky found Freiermuth again on 2nd down for 3 yards. That is going to set up 3rd and 1. On 3rd, Trubisky tried to draw the Patriots defense offsides to convert before calling the timeout. After the timeout, a handoff to Derek Watt rushed for two yards and the fresh set of downs.

Mitch Trubisky threw an interception on 1st down, so the Patriots have the ball on their own 39 yard line. The ball skipped off Mack Wilson’s hands and was picked off by the safety overtop.

And there's the first INT a Steelers' QB has thrown this summer. Went three preseason games and Week One without a pick. Bad read by Mitch Trubisky and it's picked off the tipped pass. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 18, 2022

The 1st down pass by Mac Jones fell incomplete on the attempted dump off. On 2nd and 10, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 5 yards off the left guard. Larry Ogunjobi and Minkah Fitzpatrick in on the tackle. 3rd and 5, Minkah Fitzpatrick interception the deep pass in the middle of the field. Alex Highsmith had the pressure. The Steelers get the ball at their own 34 yard line.

Minkah Fitzpatrick continues to be the leader of this defense, making both the mundane and the flashy plays.

Najee Harris picked up 9 yards on 1st and 2nd down. Another 3rd and 1 opportunity for this team. Last time Derek Watt converted on the FB dive.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: 3-0 PATRIOTS.

On 3rd and 1, Najee Harris ran off James Daniel’s hip for 5 yards and the fresh set of downs.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris was hit immediately hit in the backfield for no gain. On 2nd, Trubisky’s pass fell incomplete. Flag for ineligible man downfield, but the Patriots decline. 3rd and 10, Trubisky connected with Diontae Johnson for a 12 yard gain. A nice conversion on 3rd and long.

On 1st down, Mitch Trubisky was sacked for a loss of 7 yards. He tried to connect with Pat Freiermuth on the 2nd, but it was covered up well. 3rd and 17, outside of field goal range, Trubisky went back to Diontae Johnson deep left and he picked up just enough yards to convert. At the very least, that puts it in Chris Boswell field goal range.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris rushed for 6 yards, picking up another 3 on 2nd down. 3rd and 1 upcoming again. This drive is over 10 plays, a rare feat so far for this offense.