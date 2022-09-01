2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Practice Squad Tracker (Updating)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ initial 53 man roster for the upcoming 2022 season is set. And though more changes more occur there, the team will also begin forming its 16 man practice squad today. It’s likely to be a mix of players cut yesterday along with a handful of players from outside the organization.

We’ll update this post with names reportedly signing to the team’s taxi squad along with the official list whenever the team announces it.

Please refresh this page. It won’t update automatically.

Steelers’ Practice Squad Signings (12 of 16)

The Steelers have announced their initial practice squad, a group of eight. There’s eight spots left open.

RB Anthony McFarland (Dan Saffron)

WR Cody White

TE Justin Rigg (Justin Rigg)

OL John Leglue (Brooke Pryor)

OC Ryan McCollum (Scott Casterline)

OL William Dunkle

DL Carlos Davis

DL Renell Wren*

OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr

ILB Chapelle Russell

CB Mark Gilbert

S Elijah Riley

*Reported, not made official by team