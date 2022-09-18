2022 NFL Week 2 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 1 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Chiefs -4.5
|Chargers +4.5
|Chargers +4.5
|Carolina Panthers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants -2
|Panthers +2
|Giants -2
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +4
|Colts -4
|Colts -4
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -6.5
|Jets +6.6
|Browns -6.5
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -1.5
|Commanders +1.5
|Commanders +1.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Buccaneers -2.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -10.5
|Rams -10.5
|Falcons +10.5
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -8.5
|49ers -8.5
|Seahawks +8.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +7
|Bengals -7
|Bengals -7
|Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -10
|Broncos -10
|Texans +10
|Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -5
|Raiders -5
|Cardinals +5
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -10
|Packers -10
|Packers -10
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 7:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Eagles -2
|Vikings +2
|Eagles -2
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +2
|Patriots -2
|Steelers +2
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Patriots 17-13
|Steelers 20-16
|Week 1 Results
|9-7
|8-8
|2022 Results
|9-7
|8-8