WR Diontae Johnson Ranks 110th On NFL’s Top 100

Diontae Johnson missed the 2022 edition of the NFL’s Top 100. But only just barely. And with another strong season, odds are good he’ll crack it. The NFL Network is revealing to Top 20 spots tonight and broke to highlight those who just missed the cut. Johnson was the first name on the honorable mention list, coming in at 110.

Teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick did the introduction and voiceover for Johnson’s selection, heaping praise on him and ending on this note.

“Diontae is a name more people need to know about,” Fitzpatrick said.

Johnson is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, making it as an alternate. Last season, he put up his first 100-catch season, finishigg the year with 107 grabs for 1161 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers were all career bests for him. While snubbed by the Top 100, his progress was rewarded by the Steelers this summer, signing a two-year extension with the team. He’ll once again serve as the team’s #1 receiver, seeing the highest volume as the isolated “X” receiver, though Pittsburgh is more likely to mix and match roles this season.

Only two Steelers made the NFL’s Top 100. Cam Heyward was the first with a career-best 42nd overall slot while T.J. Watt, as of this writing, has yet to be ranked. The list is currently on #8, QB Patrick Mahomes, with Watt likely finishing in that #4-6 range. So far, TE Travis Kelce at #10 and CB Jalen Ramsey at #9 make up the top ten.

Players listed ahead of Johnson on the honorable mention list include, in order: CB Marlon Humphrey (#109), S Xavier McKinney, TE Mike Gesicki, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OG Brandon Scherff, WR D.K. Metcalf, RB Damien Harris, CB A.J. Terrell, and OG David Andrews.