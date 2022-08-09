Watch: The Depot 180 — August 9 — Episode 246

Episode 246 — August 9, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Inclement weather has left its mark on training camp for the 2022 Steelers with the most anticipated practice of training camp, Friday Night Lights, being canceled. In today’s episode I recap the happenings at training camp including players coming and going from sitting out practice injured. I also discuss the first preseason matchup on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

