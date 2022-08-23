Watch: The Depot 180 — August 23 — Episode 250

Episode 250 — August 23, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The second preseason game didn’t go quite as well as the first as the Steelers traveled down to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in their second preseason contest. Despite the 16-15 win for the Steelers, there was a lot of ugly tape put on display. In today’s episode I focus on the offensive line issues and the quarterback competition. I also discuss the five players cut to narrow the roster down to 80, and what those cuts could mean for the outside linebacker position in particular.

