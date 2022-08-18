Tomlin, Revealing QB Pecking Order Against Jaguars, States Steelers Want To See Pickett Get More ‘Varsity Action’

Coming off of a strong NFL debut in his first preseason game followed by a good week of practice at training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will get reps with the second stringers Saturday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Mike Tomlin revealed to the media Thursday.

After completing 13-of-15 throws for 95 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Steelers to a last-second win over the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium, Pickett earned more reps higher up the depth chart in practice. He responded well to the added reps and made the decision easy for Steelers coaches to give him a longer, better look with the “varsity” as Tomlin stated Thursday.

Knowing that, Pickett will get second-team reps behind veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky, while longtime Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will get third-team reps.

Coach Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start at QB then Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. "We want to see Kenny get more "varsity action." — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 18, 2022

“We want to see Kenny get more varsity action,” Tomlin said to reporters Thursday, according to a tweet from Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews.

Though he won’t exactly be playing with the starting unit, getting a chance to work with backups higher up the depth chart than what he’s been accustomed to in training camp to date will be a good challenge for Pickett, who is making a push for the starting job late in camp.

Trubisky will get his second straight start, which is no surprise based on how the Steelers have handled things throughout the offseason and into training camp. How long the veteran plays remains to be determined, but once he’s removed from the game it will be the Pickett show. Based off of how the first preseason game played out, there’s a good chance Pickett gets in during the first quarter, and then plays the entire second quarter with hopefully another shot at the two-minute drill.

Pickett’s play Saturday on the road could go a long way in determining the pecking order at the position moving into the regular season.