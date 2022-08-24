The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Cut To 80, Ealy Signing, Roster Predictions, All-22 Review, O-Line Discussion, & More

Season 13, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, which was recorded late Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Tuesday roster cuts to get the team down to 80 players. Obviously, we talk quite a bit about quarterback Chris Oladokun and outside linebacker Genard Avery being included in those five players that were cut on Tuesday. We also discuss all likely reasons why Avery was jettisoned and if there is a chance he returns after the initial 53-man roster is finally set.

The Steelers signed free agent tackle Adrian Ealy a few days ago so Alex and I make sure to quickly address that transaction in this show.

Alex and I have now posted our latest 53-man roster predictions now that the team has played two preseason games, so we go over our choices and few changes we both had from our previous attempt.

With the all-22 tape from the Saturday night preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars now fully digested, Alex and I go over our final observations.

With the Steelers offensive line being a main concern after two preseason games, Alex and I discuss that position group quite thoroughly. We go over if we think the unit will make strides moving forward and if those strides will be enough. We also talk about the possibility of the Steelers adding at least one more offensive lineman that can potentially start or serve as a backup by Week 1 of the regular season.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Wednesday episode.

