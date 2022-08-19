The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2nd Preseason Game Preview, Watson Suspension, Tomlin Presser, Rudolph Discussion & More

Season 13, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers now that their 2022 training camp has ended, and they prepare for their second preseason game Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We go over the team’s injury situation and especially the status of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and his recent ankle injury.

The news concerning the updated suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is discussed in this Friday show for a bit before we move on to discuss what all Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Thursday morning press conference. We talk quarterback rotation for Saturday night against the Jaguars and what we will be looking for in that preseason contest out of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Alex and I use the middle of this show to discuss Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. Will he be traded? Has Rudolph been given a fair shake this offseason? We go over his career to date in Pittsburgh and more in this episode.

With the Saturday night preseason game next on tap, Alex I preview that upcoming contest and things we will be looking for specifically in it. We go over the line and over/under related to the game and welcome back MyBookie.ag as a show sponsor for the season.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

