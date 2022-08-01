The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Camp Overview, Look Ahead, Hall Of Honor, Watson Suspension, Samuel Deal & More

Season 13, Episode 3 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the six-game suspension handed down to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to start off this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers first four days of 2022 training camp are now in the books and Alex gives a big picture view of what he has observed so far and what he’s looking forward to observing this week with the team donning pads for the first time since arriving at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. We also go over the health of the Steelers team heading into Monday’s camp practice.

The Steelers announced their 2022 Hall of Honor class on Saturday, so Alex and I spend some time on that topic during this Monday episode.

Peter King of NBC Sports recently interviewed Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt at training camp so Alex and I discuss one main takeaway from that on this Monday.

The San Francisco 49ers have now agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Deebo Samuel as of Sunday, so Alex and I go over that news as it relates to Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

