Season 13, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the new contract signed by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. We go into the specifics related to the new deal that Johnson signed and the likely reasons it came to be as part of the negotiation process related to the Steelers ability to use the franchise tag down the road.

We also talk about a few comments made by Johnson after signing his deal. Is getting deals done earlier a new thing that’s here to stay with new Steelers general manager Omar Khan now in place? We address that topic after talking about Johnson’s new deal extensively.

With the annual Friday Night Lights practice now here, Alex and I recap the health of the Steelers team with eight training camp practices now in the books. We also do a brief camp overview in this podcast and Alex updates the quarterback performances to date. Alex also talks about his early thoughts on the state of the defensive and offensive lines with training camp now almost halfway completed.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Camp Injury Report, New Diontae Johnson Contract, QB Overview, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-aug-5-episode-1596

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 5 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n