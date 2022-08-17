Steelers Waive OLB T.D. Moultry From IR With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another transaction on Wednesday and this one included rookie outside linebacker T.D. Moultry being waived from the Reserve/Injure list with an injury settlement, according to the official NFL transaction sheet.

Moultry, one of the Steelers’ ten original rookie undrafted free agents signed earlier in the offseason, was waived as injured by the team on August 8. He cleared waivers on August 9 and then reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

That makes two waivings from the Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement in the last two days as wide receiver Javon McKinley was waived from it with one on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday evening, the steelers have five players on their Reserve/Injured list and they are running back Jeremy McNichols, wide receiver Anthony Miller, safety Karl Joseph, outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper and inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III.

We should find out in the next few days what Moultry’s injury settlement amount was.