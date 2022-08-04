Steelers CB Cam Sutton Exits Thursday’s Training Camp Practice Due To Knee Injury

The hits keep coming early in training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers, this time to veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton.

Sutton, who is entering his final year under contract with the black and gold, left Thursday’s practice early due to a knee injury suffered during the team portion of practice. The veteran cornerback was seen with his helmet in hand, walking up the paved path to the locker room at Saint Vincent College midway through Thursday’s practice, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski.

Cam Sutton has left practice because of a knee injury — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 4, 2022

Knee injury for #Steelers CB Cameron Sutton. CB depth could be tested early in camp. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 4, 2022

It is unknown at this time the severity of Sutton’s knee injury, or how it will affect his availability moving forward.

Steelers Depot’s own Tim Rice took some great shots of Sutton leaving due to the injury Thursday.

With Sutton out due to injury, veteran backups James Pierre and Justin Layne received more snaps Thursday as the two continue to battle for the fourth cornerback role behind Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace.

Following practice, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Sutton is being evaluated for a lower-body injury and the severity is unknown, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.