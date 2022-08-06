Steelers Cancel Saturday’s Practice Due To Inclement Weather

UPDATE: The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold a closed-to-the-public practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports complex on the South Side Saturday.

For the second day in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to cancel training camp practice in Latrobe due to inclement weather in the area.

After a downpour featuring lightning rolled through the area Friday night putting an end to the annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, inclement weather has remained in the area Saturday morning, forcing the Steelers to cancel practice and close the campus to the public, according to an official announcement from the team.

Saturday’s practice at @MySaintVincent has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the area. The campus will be closed to all fans.https://t.co/X4jIRZKFra — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 6, 2022

It is unclear what the two cancellations mean for the Steelers schedule in training camp, or if the team will have Sunday off as planned. We will provide more updates from the team as they become available.