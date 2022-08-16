Steelers Announce Several Moves To Reach 85-Player Roster Limit

Ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline to trim the roster from 90 players to 85, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced several transactions Tuesday afternoon from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Tuesday’s roster moves are part of a three-step roster reducing process to go from the 90-man offseason roster to the 53-man roster for the regular season.

The team placed safety Karl Joseph and wide receiver Anthony Miller on the Reserve/Injured list on Tuesday. Both land on the list with split salaries.

Additionally, the Steelers waived defensive tackle Doug Costin, tackle Jake Dixon, guard Chris Owens and and punter Cameron Nizialek on Tuesday.

With the one open roster spot the Steelers signed guard William Dunkle, a San Diego State product who was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent a few months ago.

Dixon and Owens were two of the steelers original undrafted free agents signed by the team earlier in the summer. Neither played on offense in the team’s first preseason game this past Saturday night. Costin was signed just a few weeks ago while Nizialek had been with the team all offseason.

The next roster cut deadline is Tuesday, August 23 at 4 p.m. in which the Steelers have to go from 85 players to 80, before then cutting down from 80 to 53 on August 30.