Steelers Announce Monday’s Practice Moved To Latrobe Memorial Stadium

The changes to the schedule and venue for the Pittsburgh Steelers in training camp keep coming.
Monday, the team will practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, three miles from Saint Vincent College, where the Friday Night Lights practice was previously scheduled to occur before inclement weather canceled the popular Friday night practice.
The practice Monday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m. Tickets are not required for entry, the team announced. Additionally, the campus at Saint Vincent College is closed to the public.
Prior to Monday’s announcement, the Steelers did not practice Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium due to weather issues, and then had to move Saturday’s practice from Saint Vincent College to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side of Pittsburgh due to weather.
Stay tuned to Steelers Depot throughout the day for updates from Alex Kozora at practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.