Steelers Activate DT Tyson Alualu From Active/PUP List; Waive Rookie OLB T.D. Moultry As Injured

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several transactions ahead of their Monday training camp practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium and one of them is defensive tackle Tyson Alualu being removed from the Active/PUP list.

Alualu had been on the Active/PUP list since the start of training camp with a knee issue and now he should slowly be eased into practices moving forward. Alualu missed most of the 2021 season with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 that required surgery.

Additionally, the Steelers announced on Monday that rookie outside linebacker T.D. Moultry has been waived injured. Moultry, one of the Steelers ten undrafted free agents signed this offseason, will likely revert to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers. The Steelers already have one player on their Reserve/Injured list in running back Jeremy McNichols.

Moultry’s spot on the roster was filled by the Monday signing of free agent outside linebacker Ron’Dell Carter. Carter’s signing was reported earlier in the day.