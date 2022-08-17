Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 17 – Isaiahh Loudermilk Now Dealing With Rib Ailment

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their 17th training camp practice of 2022, and after the Wednesday session was completed at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, head coach Mike Tomlin provided yet another brief heath update of the team and this one included a new player.

“From a health standpoint, [Isaiahh] Loudermilk wasn’t able to finish with a rib injury of some kind, that’s being evaluated,” Tomlin said. “No steps backwards for the people that are working in an increased manner in an effort to get back to us and so we’re excited about that trajectory. We’re going to need all hands on deck this weekend in Jacksonville.”

The new addition on Wednesday is obviously defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (ribs), who was injured during individual work, according to Alex Kozora. Hopefully he can be ready for the Saturday night road preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Steelers had several players sit out on Wednesday, and that list includes cornerback Arthur Maulet (hamstring), running back Master Teague III (ankle), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle), wide receiver Calvin Austin III (foot), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (undisclosed), and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs).

According to Kozora, fullback Derek Watt (shoulder) and inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring) were both limited on Wednesday as they work back into the fold. Safety Miles Killebrew (pectoral) was full on Wednesday, according to Kozora.

The Steelers’ next camp practice is scheduled for Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, and it will be the final one of 2022 that’s open to the public as the team is breaking camp on Friday.