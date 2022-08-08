Report: Steelers Signing OLB Ron’Dell Carter On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have a new outside linebacker on the field for their Monday training camp practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network on Monday, the Steelers are signing free agent linebacker Ron’Dell Carter.

Carter, a James Madison product via Rutgers, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has since spent time on the rosters of the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans, mostly as a practice squad player.

Carter, who reportedly measures in at 6025, 265-pounds, has appeared in four NFL games to date with one of those coming last season as a member of the Texans. He has been credited with one total tackle in 43 total defensive snaps played and 42 special teams snaps.

In 44 games at James Madison, Carter registered 152 total tackles with 48 resulting in lost yardage. He also registered 23.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble receiver. Before transferring to James Madison, Carter appeared in five games in 2016 with Rutgers, making two tackles, including a 0.5 tackle for loss and a 0.5 sack.

We should find out soon what the corresponding roster move is to make room for Carter.