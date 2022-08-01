Steelers News

Report: Steelers Sign Former Notre Dame WR Javon McKinley On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have a new player on the fields of Saint Vincent College on Monday when the team resumes their training camp practices and it’s expected to be former Notre Dame wide receiver Javon McKinley. According to McKinley’s representation on Twitter, the player has signed with the Steelers.

McKinley, who originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft, was waived by the team on August 31 and then re-signed to their practice squad the next day. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Lions on January 10, 2022 and was waived again by the team on May 12.

At Notre Dame, McKinley caught 53 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns over the course of two seasons in 2019 and 2020. He measured in ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft at 6016, 215-pounds and reportedly ran his 40-yard dash in 4.60-seconds and posted a short-shuttle time of 4.40-seconds to go along with a 32.5-inch vertical jump and 20 reps on the bench.

The Steelers signing of McKinley is probably a sign that wide receivers Diontae Johnson (personal) and Chase Claypool (shoulder) won’t be practicing soon. We should find out the reciprocal move from the Steelers soon.

