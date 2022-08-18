Report: Deshaun Watson, NFLPA, NFL Reach Agreement On 11-Game Suspension, $5 Million Fine

Just under three weeks after officially appealing the 6-game suspension handed down to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement Thursday on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the Cleveland quarterback, according to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.
Prior to the ruling from Robinson in early August, the NFL made a push for a full year’s suspension for Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by 24 women, of which he’s settled 23 cases to date. Watson has denied all allegations. Cleveland traded for him earlier in the offseason while giving him a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal.
Watson was previously slated to miss the first six games of the 2022 season, which included matchups with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, before potentially returning Oct. 23 for an AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Now, Watson will not be eligible to return until Week 13 against, ironically, the Houston Texans, who traded him away this offseason. Watson will miss the Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will be eligible for the Week 18 season finale against the AFC North rival.
On top of the suspension and fine, Watson will be required to undergo a a professional evaluation by behavioral experts and will follow their treatment program, according to the announcement on the agreement from the NFL and the NFLPA.