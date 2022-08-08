Ravens Sign K Justin Tucker To Four-Year Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension on Monday and that deal comes one week after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a four-year extension.

According to multiple reports on Monday, Tucker signed a four-year extension that includes $24 million in new money. Tucker’s new new money average should be $6 million. Tucker previously had a new money average of $5 million. His deal reportedly includes $17.5 million that’s guaranteed and his combined signing/option bonuses total $11.5 million.

Last week, the Steelers signed Boswell to a four-year extension with a new money average of $5 million and thus for one week he was tied with Tucker for the distinction of being the NFL’s highest paid kicker.

Tucker, who has long been regarded as the NFL’s best kicker, has converted 91.1% of his career field goals (326-of-358), which is the best in the league. He has been a member of the Ravens since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012.

Tucker is a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and two-time Second Team All-Pro to date. He has been a Pro Bowl selection five times in his career and currently holds the NFL record for the longest successful field goal at 66 yards.