Rapoport: Steelers Trading For Veteran OL Jesse Davis

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their second trade of the day, acquiring Minnesota Vikings’ OL Jesse Davis, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who tweeted the news moments ago.

The #Steelers are trading for #Vikings OL Jesse Davis, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Rapoport notes the compensation is light, a 2025 conditional 7th round pick.

It's a 2025 conditional 7th rounder going to MIN. https://t.co/R6RqXnlkMq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Undrafted out of Idaho in 2015, Davis has made 72 starts, all with the Miami Dolphins. He started 16 games at tackle last year before signing with the Minnesota Vikings this March, signing a one-year deal with the team. He’ll add to a Steelers’ offensive line that’s struggled all summer.

Here are Davis’ contract details.

$1.25M base for Jesse Davis and $200K in per game roster bonuses. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 30, 2022

Earlier today, the team acquired EDGE rusher Malik Reed from the Denver Broncos.

Developing story.