Rapoport: Broncos Signing Former Steelers LB Joe Schobert

A former Pittsburgh Steelers has found a new home. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Joe Schobert.

The #Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert, source said, some important help at a key spot. Schobert, who starred for the #Browns and most recently was with the #Steelers, recently tried out in Denver. He helps fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2022

As Rapoport tweets, Schobert recently tried out for the team and is being signed to replace the injured Jonas Griffith after suffering an elbow injury against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pittsburgh traded for Schobert one year and one day ago, acquired from Jacksonville on August 14th for a sixth-round pick. Schobert became an immediate starter and helped fill the void left by the retired Vince Williams. Schobert played i 16 games last season, finishing the year with 112 tackles, second on the team just behind Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Schobert’s play was average at best and he struggled to make impact plays as Pittsburgh finished with a league-worst and historically bad run defense. The Steelers released Schobert in March and now he’ll try to fight for a roster spot in Denver.

The Steelers added another ex-Jaguars linebacker in Myles Jack this offseason, signing him to a two-year deal. He’s expected to be the team’s everydown linebacker. Devin Bush and Robert Spillane are competing for the starting spot opposite of him. Bush is in the last year of his rookie deal and currently sits as the favorite to start but Spillane has outplayed him this summer.