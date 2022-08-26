Preseason Finale: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to play their final preseason game of the summer, hosting the Detroit Lions Sunday. Both teams are expected to play their starters a fair amount so this game will offer more intrigue than typical exhibition finales. Of course, those on the roster bubble will have one last chance to make their case to stick on the roster while there will be several others trying to at least nab a practice squad spot. We’ll cover the game and the ensuing cutdowns throughout the week.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – With the Steelers releasing Genard Avery, Derek Tuszka, Delontae Scott, and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. are battling for the number three OLB spot. Do any of them record a sack against the Lions?

2 – What player is most on the bubble entering the preseason finale?

3 – Which Steelers quarterback will throw the most passes?

4 – Will Mason Rudolph be a Steeler by this time next week?

5 – Which Pittsburgh add an offensive lineman to its 53-man roster by this time next week?

Recap of 2022 Second Preseason Game Friday Night 5 Questions

Good trial run. Four of five questions were scorable. 12 folks ties with three of four correct responses. Question five tripped up all but one respondent. If this was the regular season the tiebreaker definitely needed. Excellent job people!

Question 1: Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph threw touchdown passes with less than two minutes left in their respective halves of play. Unfortunately, that was the total number of touchdowns thrown by Steelers quarterbacks. Well under the four touchdown passes thrown against Seattle. 16 of 23 (69.6%) of respondents scored a point by taking the under.

Question 2: Jaylen Warren received six touches and did not fumble the ball. Mateo Durant gained seven yards on his lone rush but after recovering his fumble from the handoff. Gunner Olszewski lost a fumble on fourth down. 19 of 23 (89.6%) picked up a point.

Question 3: The Steelers defense held the Jaguars to 3.2 yards per carry during the game. But the defense gave up 36 yards on six carries during the first quarter. That was with Devin Bush in the game. Once Robert Spillane came in, the rush defense improved. Coincidental or causative? In any case, 17 of 23 (73.9%) respondents predicted the defense holding the Jaguars under 5.0 yards per carry.

Question 4: George Pickens is the runaway standout player from training camp. 16 of 23 (69.6%) respondents picked Pickens.

Question 5: This question stumped 22 of 23 respondents. Only DLFoot correctly predicted that receiver Tyler Vaughns would gain the most total yards. Nine respondents(39.1%) favored Gunner Olszewski and six (26.1%) George Pickens to lead the receivers in total yards. But Diontae Johnson outperformed both to come in second with 33 total yards compared to 56 for Vaughns who was clutch in the final scoring drive.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions QBs O/U 4 TD Passes? Jaylen Warren Fumbles? Defense O/U 5.0 YPC Allowed? Latrobe Standout Receiver Total Yards SD Consensus UNDER NO UNDER GEO PICKENS GUN OLSZEWSKI Correct Answers UNDER NO UNDER YOUR CALL TYLER VAUGHNS

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. preseason games underway. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the third year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 9, 2022, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.