Pre-Jaguars Preseason Game: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason action is in full swing with a Week One victory against the Seattle Seahawks, 32-25 in thrilling fashion. QB Kenny Pickett in particular impressed, throwing the game-winning touchdown to WR Tyler Vaughns. Pickett and Pittsburgh will try to keep things going this Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in what will be the team’s tune-up game. Of course, we’ll be covering everything for you the rest of the way.

1 – Steelers quarterbacks combined for four touchdown passes against the Seahawks. Will the quarterbacks be over or under (or match) that number in Jacksonville?

2 – Jaylen Warren’s earned buzz this summer but his fumbles have been a concern. Will he fumble in this weekend’s game?

3 – Pittsburgh’s run defense allowed over six yards per carry against Seattle. Over/under 5.0 YPC allowed against the Jaguars.

4 – Based on what you have heard/read/watched, who was the Steelers’ most standout player of training camp?

5 – What Steelers’ receiver will gain the most total yards (receiving + rushing)?

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents most excited to watch George Pickens play in the preseason opener. And what a treat! His catch of Mason Rudolph’s pass in the corner of the end zone showed great awareness to secure the ball and keep the feet inbounds. Another sideline catch was another example. Both were big league receptions. Mitch Trubisky another player we wanted to see. He led the Steelers opening drive for a touchdown!

Question 2: Depot respondents expected Kenny Pickett to throw a touchdown pass in his debut by an 11-8 vote. Kenny threw not one but two touchdowns including the game winner. He had fans pumped chanting, “Kenny, Kenny!”

Question 3: Most folks predicted Jaylen Warren to lead the Steelers in rushing followed by Master Teague. They both ran well averaging over five yards a carry on six attempts apiece. But Steve Sims outgained them with one 38 yard scamper. However, it was Anthony McFarland that led the way with 56 yards on seven carries including a 24 yard run on a third and one play during the opening drive. Kudos to Hoptown, LonePine JB, and Jerry Reid making the correct call. Those type predictions will get you points in the upcoming regular season Friday Night Five Quests contests.

Question 4: The defense did not play great but sacked Seattle quarterbacks three times. Mark Robinson’s strip sack created the turnover that led to Kenny Pickett’s game-winning drive.

Question 5: Everyone but yours truly said the Steelers would win. I predicted a tie. But how sweet to be wrong on this question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steeler to Watch Pickett TD Pass? Rush Leader More Sacks or INT’s? Steelers Win? SD Consensus George Pickens Yes Warren Sacks Yes! Correct Answers YOUR CALL YES! McFarland Sacks Yes!

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. preseason games underway. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the third year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 9, 2022, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

