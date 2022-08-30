OLB Alex Highsmith Returns To Steelers’ Practice Tuesday

Pittsburgh Steelers’ OLB Alex Highsmith confirmed to reporters he returned to practice today after missing the back half of the summer due to a rib injury. He announced his return in speaking to the media as tweeted out by the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo.

Alex Highsmith confirmed he practices today. He said it’s a good first step in his return from a rib injury. He plans to practice in pads on Monday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 30, 2022

As Fittipaldo’s tweet notes, Highsmith says he expects to work in pads next Monday. Highsmith suffered the rib injury mid-way through August 8th’s “Monday Afternoon Lights” practice and sat out the rest of training camp. He also missed all of the team’s three preseason games, a sour note for still a relatively young player looking to breakout this season.

Last year, Highsmith battled an early groin injury and finished the year with six sacks. Once healthy, he ended the season on a high note with four sacks over his final four games, including the team’s Wild Card loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s on track to be healthy for Week One’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and be the Steelers’ starting ROLB opposite T.J. Watt. Earlier this offseason, Highsmith said his goal this year is to reach double-digit sacks. Even landing in that 7-8 sack range would be a good number for Highsmith as the Steelers look to rely on the strength of their defense and pass rush, a unit that’s led or tied for the league lead in sacks for five straight seasons.

Pittsburgh’s EDGE group is looking better today. Highsmith is progressing and the team traded for Broncos’ EDGE Malik Reed earlier today. Reed will serve as the #3 behind behind Watt and Highsmith. As of now, Derrek Tuszka appears to be the team’s #4.

Elsewhere, the statuses of players like CB Arthur Maulet (hamstring), ILB Marcus Allen (hamstring), DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (rib/side), S Miles Killebrew (pec), NT Montravius Adams (ankle), and WR Calvin Austin (foot) are not currently known.