Najee Harris, Cam Heyward Won’t Play Tonight Against Jaguars

Though tonight is being used as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tune-up preseason game, RB Najee Harris and DL Cam Heyward won’t play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a little less than an hour. Via Mike Tomlin, Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews tweeted out the news a short time ago.

Cameron Heyward and Najee Harris will not play Saturday night versus the Jaguars, per @missi_matthews on pre-game radio show. She said that is what Mike Tomlin told her earlier in day. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2022

Harris is a healthy scratch (update: in the full interview, Tomlin said Harris and Heyward weren’t healthy enough to finish the last practice) while Heyward suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s final camp practice. But the injury seems to be minor and he’s likely to suit up for September 11’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Assuming he plays after suffering a rib injury Wednesday, Isaiahh Loudermilk should see more playing time tonight.

Harris was openly stated he’d like to play this preseason and during his Thursday press conference, Mike Tomlin said he agreed with that assessment. But with Harris sitting out this game, it’s doubtful he plays this summer. Pittsburgh’s preseason finale is next Saturday but it wouldn’t be logical for Harris to play in that game. Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell, and Jaylen Warren figure to see the bulk of the work tonight.

Earlier in the week, Tomlin said all other healthy players will play with the starters playing a quarter to a half tonight. Kickoff against Jacksonville is set for 7 PM/EST tonight.

Update (6:42 PM): EDGE Alex Highsmith (ribs), FB Derek Watt (shoulder), and ILB Marcus Allen (hamstring) also won’t play tonight.